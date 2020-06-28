Judy "Jude" L. Klearman 1948-2020 Judy L. Klearman "Jude" passed away peacefully at home on June 13 after a long illness. She was the oldest of William and June Ummel's four children. The family settled in Glendora, California, and Jude graduated from Glendora High School and Cal Poly Pomona. Jude had a successful career as a financial advisor in San Luis Obispo. She worked at Great Western Savings before starting her own business with Raymond James Financial Services. After she retired in 2012, Jude had more time to pursue her many passions. She loved reading, writing, watching movies, music, studying art and reading stories to children at the Atascadero library. She felt very connected to nature, spending hours tending her flower garden and watching clouds and birds. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Bill Klearman (Atascadero, CA), son Dylan Freiberg (San Luis Obispo, CA), stepdaughter Libbi Klearman (Alameda, CA), beloved cat Jackson, brothers Jimi Ummel, (Linda, Coeur d'Alene, ID), Barry Ummel (Kim, Grass Valley, CA), and Brad Ummel (Sharon deceased, Claremont, CA). She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Donations in her honor can be made to the Children's Department of the Atascadero Library, Attn: Jackie Kinsey 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero, CA 93422. A celebration of Jude's life will be held at an appropriate future time.



