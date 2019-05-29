Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Swenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUDY SWENSON December 18, 1946 - May 14, 2019 A long time resident of the Central Coast, Judy passed away peacefully at home. She leaves behind her husband, Bruce, of 31 years plus a large extended family including children, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her four legged friend, Addie, brought joy to her everyday life. Judy was born in San Luis Obispo and comes from the deeply rooted Houser/Baxter family that goes back several generations on the Central Coast. She was self sufficient at an early age and worked many years at TRW (San Luis Obispo) and Medtronic (Goleta). Throughout her life, Judy enjoyed living near the ocean, music and dancing, traveling (especially cruises), and reading. She was passionate about cooking, often hosting family and friends. Judy was generous of heart, always willing to help those in need, and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society. Details for the Celebration of Judy's Life can be found on the Lady Family Mortuary website,

