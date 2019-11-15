Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Idabelle Shields. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Idabelle Shields Julia Idabelle Shields was born August 24, 1911 and passed away on November 8, 2019. She was 108 years, 2 months and 15 days old. Idabelle was predeceased by her first husband Jack Conroy, her second husband Robert Shields and her son Richard Conroy. She is survived by her older son Robert Conroy, daughter-in-law Judith Conroy, granddaughter Kelsey Lynch, great granddaughter Raegan Lynch and many nephews and nieces. She was a long-term member of the Monday Club of San Luis Obispo and the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo. At 102 years old, she moved from her home in Los Osos to Casa De Flores Senior Living in Morro Bay. Idabelle enjoyed living at Casa De Flores where she made many friends. She appreciated the kindness and care given by the staff and caregivers at Casa De Flores. Idabelle lived an exceptionally long life and was happy telling stories and jokes, playing solitaire on her computer, reading her Kindle, participating in activities, field trips and just generally enjoying life with no complaints right up to the end. She loved fun and to be funny. In her honor tell someone you love a joke and think of Idabelle. She will be buried at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park alongside her two husbands. Private services are planned.

