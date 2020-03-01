Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Wheeler Julie Wheeler passed away on February 5, peacefully at home in San Luis Obispo with family by her side. Born in 1934 in Washington State, Julie moved to San Luis Obispo when her husband Robert embarked on a teaching career in the Animal Science Department at Cal Poly in 1961. They lived a rich life together until Bob's passing in 2015. Julie formed life-long friendships from her time as a volunteer with Campfire Girls and later as an advisor to Zeta Tau Alpha's Cal Poly chapter. She was a skilled seamstress and spent many years sharing her doll-making passion with friends and members of the Scenic Coast Doll Club. Julie will forever be remembered with love by her daughter Laurie (husband Billy), son Stephen (wife Gabi), granddaughters Meghan, Ashleigh, Kayla, Chloe and Isabella, great grandchildren Hailey, Aubrey and Mikayla, and by her many friends.

