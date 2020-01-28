Justin Kissinger Justin Kissinger, 33 years old, born in San Diego, Ca. was tragically killed Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 in Grover Beach,Ca. He grew up here in Oceano, Ca. and graduated AG high in 2005. He always had a smile on his face and would give the shirt off his back for anyone who needed it. His kids were his whole world, he is loved very much and will truly be missed. He loved coaching his daughter and nephews in basketball, playing softball with his family and friends. He loved the San Diego Chargers, Padres and a good UFC fight and bbq. He is survived by his parents: Glen and Kerri, brother: Jeff, sister: Terra, daughter Bayleigh, son Jasper, nephews: Jakob, Noah, Tyler, Jaxson and Riley. It was a life taken too soon and we love you so much Ton Ton.

