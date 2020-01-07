Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jyll Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jyll Stevens After just 45 years with us, our beloved daughter and sister Jyll Stevens died in an accident on December 19, 2019. She was almost a native Paso Roblan, the family having moved here when Jyll was starting first grade. She left SLO County at times to pursue a college education; first to Humboldt County after high school and then more recently to Los Angeles where she completed her Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Public Health at UCLA. But the draw of the Central Coast kept bringing her back. Jyll worked locally for many years as a chef in restaurants up and down our coastal towns. After completing her education, she lived an worked in Los Angeles and San Jose in the helping professions. She returned to Paso Robles in July 2018. How can we describe her? Jyll fiercely loved her family and friends, her dog Boomer, playing and listening to music and being out-of-doors. She was smart and kind and funny and had an affinity for the strays of our community both people and animals. A radiant spirit, she lived much of her life " comforting the disturbed and disturbing the comfortable." She will be tremendously missed by her parents Lyle (Steve) and Pat Stevens, her brother Eric and his family, her aunt Katy Keeney, her cousins Nathan and Sarah and many other friends and relatives. A gathering in her honor will be held at a future date. The family's request is that, instead of flowers, a donation to the pet rescue oganization of your choice would be appreciated.

