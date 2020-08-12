Steven K. Sween 70, of Los Osos passed away at home on Tuesday July 21st 2020. Born to Helen and Harold Sween on April 29th, 1950, he has always resided in the county he graduated from SLO high in 1969. Steven was very active in the Morro Bay Rotary Club and the Morro Bay Harbor Festival. He was a great musician and a member of the White Caps and German Polka Band. He had a dry sense of humor and a dimple on his left cheek. He loved his hawiian shirts and was a faithful 49ers and Giants fan. His greatest joy was being a father and a husband. Steven has survived by his wife Kathi and his son Karsten, sister Julie McLean of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Brother Mike Sween of Kingman, Arizona, a large extended family, and a lifetime of friends.



