Kacie Lehua Bean Kacie Lehua Bean (Jones) was born in December 1974 and left this earth December 16th 2019. Kacie was so filled with love that her heart simply got too big for this world. It is her magnificent heart, fantastically inappropriate sense of humor and that crazy beautiful smile of hers that all of us left here without her will miss the most. When it is our time to take the journey that our dear Wife, Mother, Sister and Daughter just walked, we are certain that it will be Kacie's beautiful smile we will see first. Kacie's father served in Vietnam; she lived on Army bases in Germany and Morocco before her family (parents Stevie & Mike, and siblings Shannon & Mike) settled in Los Osos when she was just 4 years old. Kacie attended Baywood Elementary, Los Osos Jr. High, Morro Bay High and Cuesta College. She met the love of her life, her husband, the father of her children, and her business partner, Eric Bean at Morro Bay High, when Kacie was 14 and Eric was 16. Kacie and Eric are the closest thing to soulmates that all of us who know and love them have ever been blessed to experience; they shared over 30 years together and have 3 beautiful children: Shannon, Sydney and Spencer. Kacie's family filled her days and heart with so much love and joy. Kacie and Eric found love, raised an amazing family and built a business together. They truly created an incredible life that touched so many of us in our little community. Our family knows that love is the one thing that will live forever and our love for Kacie will live on in our many memories, stories and shared adventures with her. Kacie loved adventuring with her family and had just returned from one of their family trips, where she swam with manatees and explored Mayan Temples. Kacie was truly the prettiest and most fun person most of us will ever know. Our family is taking Kacie's ashes to a local lake that she loved and to Hawaii to be placed in the sacred waters with her ancestors. When you walk our wondrous shores and place your feet in the Pacific you can think of Kacie and gently remember in her honor: "To enter each day with a generous heart. To serve the call of courage and love Until we see your beautiful face again In that land where there is no more separation, Where all tears will be wiped from our mind, And where we will never lose you again." ~ John O'Donohue

