Karen Diane Christensen Brown passed away March 9, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was the youngest of four children born to Edward and Ethel Christensen in 1949. She attended San Luis Obispo Mission Grammar School and graduated from Mission High School in 1968. After high school she attended beauty college and became a licensed cosmetologist. She began her career in San luis Obispo and worked for several beauty salons over the years. In 1973 she married SSG Robert L. Brown. They lived in Germany, Ft. Carson, Co, Ft. Ord, CA, and finally in Santa Maria where Bob retired from military service. During that time they welcomed two daughters. Tonya in 1975 and Jaime in 1977. In 1991 Karen returned to San Luis Obispo to be with family and friends. She continued her career in local salons where she gained a loyal clientele and an abundance of life long friends. She enjoyed talking to people and would engage anyone in conversation about almost anything. She loved music. Her strong, clear voice stood out and blended harmoniously in any venue. She was always the lead in "Happy Birthday." Other interest included painting, playing the lottery, and taking an occasional trip to a casino. Karen was compassionate, forgiving and generous with whatever she had. She loved everyone: family, friends and especially her five grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Brown of Ashville, N.C.: Jaime Huffman (Ian), Santa Clarita, CA, grandchildren, Brandon Hunt, Julian Ramirez Brown, Sean Huffman, Aaron Huffman and Lauren Huffman. A sister Maureen Christensen of San Luis Obispo, brothers, Ron (Betty) Christensen and family of Atascadero and Bill Christensen, of Pasadena. A Rosary will be at Reis Family Mortuary on Tuesday, March 26 at 6:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. At Old Mission Church. A celebration of life will be announced at the church. If you wish to make a contribution in her memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests any nonprofit organization that deals with breast cancer. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019

