Karen Elizabeth Roza Karen Elizabeth Roza (nee Torrey) went to Heaven on June 23rd at the age of 65. She was compassionate, caring, and always eager to help anyone in need. She was born in Whittier, California and grew up in Blythe. After graduating high school, she moved to Hawaii for four years. She then returned to California, where she met her husband of 40 years, Walter Roza. She and Walter settled in Cayucos and had three children. Karen also had a special bond with her sisters, who lived nearby, and they remained close throughout her life. Karen worked as a Realtor, impressing everyone with her optimism and tenacity. She enjoyed making personal connections with clients and inventing creative solutions. She was a dedicated Christian, praying continuously for not only her family and friends, but for the world and all its joy. She loved being part of her church community. On her trips around the world, she would always stop at the Brooklyn Tabernacle, to listen to the beautiful singing. She is survived by her husband Walter and their three children: Liana (Kyle), Teriza (Colin), and Ethan (Audrey); their grandchildren: Isabella, Miles, Xavier, Wyatt, Autumn, and Levi. She is also survived by her sisters: Kathy, Deborah, and Susan, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



