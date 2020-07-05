1/1
Karen Elizabeth Roza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Elizabeth Roza Karen Elizabeth Roza (nee Torrey) went to Heaven on June 23rd at the age of 65. She was compassionate, caring, and always eager to help anyone in need. She was born in Whittier, California and grew up in Blythe. After graduating high school, she moved to Hawaii for four years. She then returned to California, where she met her husband of 40 years, Walter Roza. She and Walter settled in Cayucos and had three children. Karen also had a special bond with her sisters, who lived nearby, and they remained close throughout her life. Karen worked as a Realtor, impressing everyone with her optimism and tenacity. She enjoyed making personal connections with clients and inventing creative solutions. She was a dedicated Christian, praying continuously for not only her family and friends, but for the world and all its joy. She loved being part of her church community. On her trips around the world, she would always stop at the Brooklyn Tabernacle, to listen to the beautiful singing. She is survived by her husband Walter and their three children: Liana (Kyle), Teriza (Colin), and Ethan (Audrey); their grandchildren: Isabella, Miles, Xavier, Wyatt, Autumn, and Levi. She is also survived by her sisters: Kathy, Deborah, and Susan, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved