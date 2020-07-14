Karla Gibson Karla Pomeroy Gibson was born in Hansen, Idaho, in 1925, on a hundred acre farm. She rode her horse Peanut with her older sister Loraine to the one room school house on the corner of their farm. After finishing college, Karla taught High School. She married Greg Gibson, in 1948 at the beautiful cabin her father had just built in the Sawtooth National Forest. Greg and Karla were married for 52 years, he preceded her in death in 2001. They made their home in Los Altos, California welcoming identical twins into their lives in 1952, then moving to Lafayette, California onto Naperville, Illinois, and finally San Luis Obispo, California in 1976. Karla's first career was teaching Secondary School Home Economics and Sex Ed.. She was an accomplished baker and seamstress who made countless dresses, gowns and drapes, including vestments for St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in SLO. Karla moved onto a new career in Real Estate in 1980, which lasted for 25 years, retiring at age 80. She was well respected and loved by both her colleagues and clients. She was honored with numerous awards throughout her career. Left to cherish her memory are her 2 daughters and their spouses; Rayna (Jimmy Bernard) of Tiburon, Ca. and Karle (Michael Miller) of Morristown, N.J. along with 3 grandchildren, who lovingly called her Grams; Skip, Jennifer, Jessica and 4 great grandchildren; Ben, Maddie, Liam and Harper. Karla was an amazing woman, never judging, always encouraging, complementing and seeing the best in all of us. She lost her battle with COVID 19, in late June. She was so healthy and fought so hard. She loved life and told everyone she wanted to make 100. She would not want her death to be in vain.She would want you to remember, wearing a mask is not for your protection but for the protection of others to stop the spread of this heinous virus. Due to the current pandemic there will be no memorial services. Donations in Karla's memory can be made to her favorite charity, Planned Parenthood, www.weareplannedparenthoodvotes.org
or contact Donor Services 1 855 789 7723.