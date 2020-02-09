Karola Ricketts A memorial service for Karola Ricketts will be held at Morro Bay Church of Christ on Las Tunas and Kings Ave. on Saturday February 15 at 11 AM. Karola passed away January 11, age 79 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Erpen, Germany May 27, 1940. In 1962 she came to the U.S. Karola married Richard Ricketts of Morro Bay in 1967. He preceded her in death in 2012. Karola is survived by her son Dexter "Rick" Ricketts, Atascadero, sister Margarethe Bijlsma, Den Haag, Netherlands, nephews Kai Odhner, Den Haag, Hans Odhner, Bremen, Germany and 3 great nephews. She received outstanding care and friendship from the staff at Ingleside at the Park in Atascadero and Hospice.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020