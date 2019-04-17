Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Alice Borges Borges. View Sign

Katherine Alice Borges Katherine Alice Borges, age 78, passed away on April 10, 2019 due to Alpha 1 Antitrypsin, a lung disease. She had recently returned to San Luis Obispo to reside after caring for her sister Jo in Bakersfield. Katherine was born on April 10, 1941 in Sioux Falls South Dakota to Alice Katherine and Raymond Alfred Huntley. She was the ninth of nine children. She met Gerald (Jerry) Arthur Borges in Cayucos. Shortly after they were engaged at Dorn's restaurant in Morro Bay. They then snuck off to Las Vegas to get married on February 18, 1961. They started out on the Central Coast with a dream of owning their own home and a business. After an adventure of many moves and hard work they returned in 1978 and bought a beautiful home and the Central Coast Singer Sewing Machine store in Madonna Plaza. Both Kathey and Jerry ran a successful business that enabled their daughters Kelli and Mandi to graduate from San Luis High School in 1980. Kelli was born in San Luis Obispo and Mandi was born in Santa Maria. Kathey set an example that hard work pays off and dreams come true. Kathey lived life with humor and spunk. She attended Buena Park High School and she was smart enough to do anything. She chose to be the best mom and wife ever. She taught us that life is not easy but anything worth- while is worth working for. She always caught the biggest fish and could water ski with one foot. She made her daughters first water ski. She also loved a good joke and was good at telling them. She had a wonderful laugh. Katherine is survived by her two daughters Kelli (Bill) Barrett and Mandi Borges; two grandchildren Jodi and Daniel Barrett; grand-dogs Bella, Tinkerbell, Lucy and Petey; grand-bird Cosmo; many many nieces and nephews. Katherine is also survived by her sister Mary Tognazinni of Cayucos. Her other siblings Josephine Elofson, Ray and Roy Huntley, Jack Huntley, Delorous Henre, Donald Huntley and Lowell Huntley along with her beloved dog Ole preceded her in death. She gave us wings to leave the nest. Now it is our turn to give them back and let her go. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to Alpaha-1 Foundation

