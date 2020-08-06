1/1
Katherine Holdren
Katherine Holdren Katherine Holdren, 97, passed peacefully and gracefully, back to the arms of husband Hank and his eternal embrace, on July 27, 2020. Kay was an Arkansas farm girl, born to Ethyl and Lou Ranza Thomas in 1922. Being a child of the depression, she knew the meaning of hard work, doing without, sacrifice, and learned from her parents, what it took to keep a family together. During WWII, Kay worked in the Officers Exchange at Ft. Chaffee army base, just outside Ft. Smith, Arkansas. From there, she worked as an operator at Southwestern Bell in Ft. Smith. With gumption, and an ability to see down the road, Kay transferred to Pacific Bell Telephone, in Compton California. It was there, on a blind date, she met husband Hank. The most handsome man in the world. Shorty after, they married in 1948, and off they went for the next 59 years. Kay was a strong woman, fierce in her beliefs, and though we never saw her cry, doesn't mean she didn't. Her faith in God, and deep love for her family, were the bright beacons that guided and defined her. She was a compassionate, hard working, no nonsense mom, who raised her children to make good choices, and to always stay true to themselves. She was a loyal, committed, and beloved wife to husband Hank, who she always, always, always, protected and defended...no matter what. They both came from just about nothing, but they worked hard, and Kay constantly protected what Hank, constantly provided. Their children, Dorsey Christianson, Bruce Holdren, Judith Nelson, grand daughter Shelly Nelson, and son in law Bob Christianson, honor and celebrate Kay and Hank. Together again.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
