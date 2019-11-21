Kathie Pullen Kathie Pullen passed away on November 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathie will be dearly missed by all because of her loving nature, her concern for everyone around her and her call to help others. Kathie was always ready to help in a time of need, with her support, her prayers, her time and her efforts. She was a great artist, a student at the California College of Arts in Crafts in Oakland, a dedicated medical assistant, a great mom, a loving "Grammy" to her grandsons and a very dear friend to many. Kathie is survived by her son John Hansen and his wife Nada Hansen, her daughter Julie Seden-Hansen and her husband Michael Seden-Hansen, two grandsons Mason Seden-Hansen and John Seden-Hansen, her twin brother Gregg Pullen and his wife Vicky Pullen, her sister-in-law Mary Pullen, and her nieces and nephews Dawn, Hilary, Jennifer, Pam, Steve, and Tammy. She was preceded in death by her mother Elsie Catherine (Hasbrouck) Coons and her husband Guy Coons and her father Virgil Pullen, brother Jim Pullen, and her dear friend Peggy (Siegel) Ashdown. Kathie was born in Maywood, California. She lived in Covina, West Covina, Fallbrook, Watsonville, Orinda, Portland and finally Paso Robles. Kathie was a longtime member of St. James Episcopal church in Paso Robles. Her faith was very important to her. We trust she is at peace in heaven surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Paso Robles.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019