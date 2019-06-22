Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ramona Bernasconi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Ramona Bernasconi 1955 - 2018 Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Kathleen Bernasconi on June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Shady Rest Park pavilion located about a half mile north of Shady Rest Campground off Sawmill Cutoff Road in Mammoth Lakes California. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kathleen Bernasconi, on December 30, 2018. On January 18, Kathleen would have turned 63. Kathleen was married to her longtime sweetheart and friend, Peter, for 41 years. The two met while attending Owens Valley Junior High School. A favorite story told by family is when Kathleen and Peter were attending summer Band Camp at the now "Bernasconi Outdoor Education Center" in Big Pine, they were "caught" by Mr. Bernasconi, leaving the group and heading for the orchard. "Where are you two going?". Inquired Peter's father. "On a hike to talk about getting married and having 4 children," quipped Kathleen. That is exactly what the future held for the couple, who after attending school in San Luis Obispo, and living in Benton City in Washington state where Kathleen graduated from Columbia College, Ventura, and eventually settling in Mammoth Lakes, did, in fact have 4 children! Kathleen worked as an RN for over thirty years and had just recently retired from Mammoth Hospital, where she was well-respected in the Emergency Room. She was a hard worker, both in and outside of her career. Kathleen was an excellent cook and baker, often referred to as the "Martha Stewart" of the family. Most of all, Kathleen loved her family and life, in general. Her weekends were most often spent with family working and playing in the mountains. She prided herself with having enough wood in the pile to last at least 3 winters! There is a nice article in the Mammoth Lakes publication of "The Sheet News" dated February 1, 2019 in the featured section, thesheetnews.com/2019/02/01/Kathleen-bernasconi-1955-2018/ . In addition to her husband, Peter, Kathleen is survived by her four children and their spouses: Katrina and Travis Alison, of Ventura; Peter Gabriel and Kristin Bernasconi, of Bishop; Brian and Coreena Bernasconi of Ventura; Louis and Meryl Bernasconi, of Reno. She will be immeasurably missed by her seven grandchildren, Kylee, Kiera, Kayla, Evan, Aubrey Rose, Leo, and Ava, all of whom were taught the proper use of a shovel, rake, hatchet and various other necessary tools while camping at Pismo Beach and the desert. She is also survived by her brother Daniel of Independence, and her two sisters-in law, Melva of Mt. Vernon, WA., and Jayne Ellen, of San Luis Obispo, nephews Reese Cooney, Matt and Simon Larson, Josh Otum, and niece Britany Couch. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 22, 2019

