Kathryn Garcia Bradbeer Stieger Kathryn Garcia Bradbeer Stieger died at the age of 96 in her home December 25,2019 in Atascadero, CA. She was born in 1923 in Bakersfield California. She was the youngest girl of a family of 8 boys and 6 girls. They lived in Bakersfield until 1926 then moved to the Carizzo Plains while her father Jesus was having a house built in Santa Margarita. She went to grammer school in Santa Margarita and then graduated from Atacadero High School. She worked in a cofee shop in the Santa Margarita Post Office while going to High School. She also worked the switch board in the Post Office. When she graduated from high school, she went to work at the San Luis Army camp in the dining room. She went to all the dances at the armory at Camp San Luis and also in Pismo Beach where all the big name bands played. She also went to the dances at Atascadero Lake where she met her future husband, Ted Bradbeer. They made beautiful music together and loved to jitter bug and decided to get married. When Teddy asked Kays mom for her hand, she said under only one condition if he would become a Catholic, so he did. In 1942 he went into the Navy and asked Kay to wait for him. They were married June 27, 1943 in Holy Angels Catholic Church in Santa Margarita. His best man was a fella named Bert Stieger. They had two children Darleen and Ed. When Ted came back from the service he worked for the railroad for 17 years. He then worked as a cook at CMC. Meanwhile they had a candy shop downtown San Luis Obispo on Marsh. They also had a concession stand at Atascadero Park, where family members worked many a summer. Ted passed away December 25, 1981. She married the best man Bert Stieger on June 1,1983. They were married for over 25 years. They traveled throught the world in those years. Kay was very involved with the Mission San Luis Obispo. She was a Catholic Daughter for many years. She attended Mass faithfully, and practiced her love for God genuinely. She also volunteered at Sierra Vista Hospital for over 30 years. Kay is survived by her brother Roy Garcia and wife Dolly, and their family. Also numerous Garcias, Daughter-in-law Alicia Bradbeer, Grandchildren Christopher, Jesse and James Bradbeer. Granddaughter June Clark. On the Stieger side survived by Carolyn and Michael McWilliams, GrandchildrenCharee, Kimberly, Andrew McWilliams and Andria O'Beirne Paul Stieger, Wynter Stieger,Theresa and John Branney and Grandchild JC Branney and also a total of 23 great-grandchildren. Friday January 3rd, 10:00-11:00 - VIEWING 11:00-12:00 - ROSARY @ REIS CAPEL, San Luis Obispo 1:30-3:00- Mass @ Mission San Luis Obispo Saturday January 4th 11:00-2:00 - Celebration of life @ Pavilion on the lake, 9315 Pismo Ave, Atascadero Ca. DONATIONS TO: Catholic Daughters welcomed.

