Kathryn Hope (Allcorn) Kasfeldt October 1929 - July 14, 2020 Hope was born and raised in Greens Farms, Connecticut, with her two sisters. She went to college at Mary Washington College in Virginia, which at the time was an all-female school. After college, she returned to Connecticut and met William L. Kasfeldt on a blind date. He was recently returned home from the war in Korea, where he served in the Marine Corps. They were married in 1954, and for their honeymoon, the drove to Fresno, California where Bill's brother lived. In 1967, Hope and Bill moved, with their two children to San Luis Obispo, California, where they spent the rest of their years. Hope was lucky to have many life-long friends. She loved bowling and continued on a bowling team for many years. She was also a familiar figure at Kennedy Club Fitness, where she took classes, well into her eighties. She was also a long-time member of the UCC Congregational Church in San Luis Obispo. Her church family gave her much friendship and comfort throughout the years. Her other great joy was eating good foodshe was always known for being first-in-line at any church potluck, family dinners or barbecues. Hope is survived by her son, Bruce Kasfeldt (Jani) of Carrissa Plains, and her daughter, Laura Kasfeldt of Atascadero. Her grandchildren Kortney Kasfeldt, Kala Gulovsen (Tyler), Laiken Kasfeldt, Wyatt Kasfeldt (Michelle) and Keely Brown. Great-granddaughters are Alyssa Moscinski and Laine Kasfeldt. Hope was preceded in death by her sister, Bette Carnahan and is survived by her sister, Carolyn Bogan and numerous nieces and nephews. It is hoped, that sometime in the future, we can have a memorial at her Congregational Church. Her ashes were placed alongside her husband Bills, at the Golden Gate National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store