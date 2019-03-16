Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Kenny" Birks. View Sign

Kenneth "Kenny" Birks Kenneth "Kenny" Birks, 78 a longtime resident of Paso Robles went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1645 Park Street, Paso Robles. Kenny was born March 28, 1940 in Albany, CA and moved to Paso Robles at age 4. While in High School, he drove trucks for the family cement business, Birks Ready Mix. He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1958. Kenny enjoyed serving in the Coast Guard Reserves. He helped raise turkeys with his father in law. He also worked at the Paso Robles Cemetary and the Quick Silver Mines. Finally he retired from Hayward Lumber after 35 years. He volunteered as a docent at the Pioneer Museum and worked for Salvation Army. Jack of all trades and master of most! Kenny is survived by his wife Ruby; sons, Will and Jon; daughter, Kendra; brother, Tommy Birks; sister, Linda Lareau; 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marie Birks; and brother, John Birks.

