Kevin O'Connor 1954 - 2019 Heaven gained a new star on October 22, 2019, when Kevin O'Connor's earthly light dimmed and his heavenly light was illuminated. John Kevin O'Connor was born in 1954 in E. St. Louis, Illinois and left this world in Redwood City, California. He was a gifted photographer, designer and color management specialist who expertly used light and color to inform and enhance his art. Predeceased by his parents, Gene and Ruth O'Connor, and his sister Betsy, he is survived by his brothers, Pat, Chris (Marilyn) and Dan, and his sister, Kate (Mike), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a legion of friends. Kevin found beauty in so many things, and generously shared them with his family and friends. Please think of him when you gaze at a jaw-dropping sunset or the smile on a child's facehe would have loved to capture those images for you to remember forever. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Old Mission in San Luis Obispo,, followed by a rousing celebration of his life. If you wish to honor Kevin with a memorial donation, please consider Alpha of San Luis Obispo. Remembrances may be left at

