Kevin Webb Kevin Webb, born in Pittsburg, PA died at age 60 on June 29, 2020 in Arroyo Grande, CA. Kevin served in the Navy for 7 years working on a Nuclear Submarine. His career was spent at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant for 33 years, and he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Kevin is survived by his two daughters, Valerie and Janelle, wife Susan Webb, and three brothers, Earl Jr, Lawrence, and Richard Webb. Preceded in death by his first wife Tara J Webb. Services will be held at St Patrick's on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am.



