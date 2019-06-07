Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristin Kea Fowler-Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristin Kea Fowler-Turner There is a bright shining star named Kristi in Heaven today. She will always be remembered for her wonderful smile and hugs. Kristin Kea Fowler-Turner passed Monday May 28th, 2019 in her Grover Beach home. She is survived by her husband Jeff, daughter Kassi and her husband Aaron, son Jake, mother Nan Fowler, Mother-In-Law Dot Turner, uncle David Ekbom, and many relatives and friends. Kristi was born in Los Angeles May 26th, 1964 and moved with her parents to Arroyo Grande when she was 6. While she was a student at Arroyo Grande High School, she was chosen as the Arroyo Grande Harvest Belle. She then went on to be named Maid of San Luis Obispo County at the Mid State Fair and later was crowned Pismo Beach Clam Festival Queen. After High School, Kristi moved around and met her future husband in Georgia. They married and moved to Grover Beach where Kristi became a full time mother. You could often find her reading or listening to music and was known as a wonderful mother to her children and their friends. Kristi was an active volunteer at Grover Heights Elementary School, a Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Commissioner, and worked part time at her mother's book store. Kristi fought a long and hard battle with a serious liver disease known as NASH and eventually succumbed to her disease. Although she struggled with her illness, Kristi still managed to find time to spend with her family and friends. She loved to walk on the beach with her dog Ollie, collect sand dollars and watch the sunset. Kristi and her husband had just celebrated 25 years of marriage on a cruise to Mexico. Services will be held at the Marshall Spoo Mortuary on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00pm. Following will be a Celebration of Life BBQ at the Grover Beach Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Kristi's name.

