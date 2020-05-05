Lance Christian Wright Lance Christian Wright, 52, was born October 3, 1967 in San Luis Obispo to John (Jack) and Nancy Wright; he died April 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo from complications of Diabetes Mellitus. Lance graduated Paso Robles High School in 1985. Lance was hard-working, fun-loving and charismatic. He had a good heart and a gentle soul. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, & outdoorsman; hides from his successful hunts in S. Africa hang on his walls. Fishing in Alaska and Mexico were among his favorite times, but he treasured those days he and his dad would take their ocean vessel to Morro Bay to go deep-sea fishing. He loved boating at Nacimiento and Bass Lake. His real passion was working on cars. In 1998 he opened Wholesale Auto Sales & Transport. In 2013, he purchased a car lot in Atascadero; while working alone one night in 2014, he fell into a diabetic coma and never recovered. More than anything, his children were his pride & joy; his greatest accomplishment. A devoted father, he is survived by his children, Kelsey, Allison and Garrett, his parents, Jack and Nancy Wright, his brother, John Jr (Lanette), niece, Brittney; nephew, Brad; aunts, uncles, cousins, & his ex-wife & mother of his children, Trisha. The family wishes to acknowledge with fondness the staff at Mission View Health Center for their years of care and concern. Due to the COVID19 crisis, no ceremony is planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Reis Family Mortuary, San Luis Obispo.



