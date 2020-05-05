Lance Christian Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lance Christian Wright Lance Christian Wright, 52, was born October 3, 1967 in San Luis Obispo to John (Jack) and Nancy Wright; he died April 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo from complications of Diabetes Mellitus. Lance graduated Paso Robles High School in 1985. Lance was hard-working, fun-loving and charismatic. He had a good heart and a gentle soul. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, & outdoorsman; hides from his successful hunts in S. Africa hang on his walls. Fishing in Alaska and Mexico were among his favorite times, but he treasured those days he and his dad would take their ocean vessel to Morro Bay to go deep-sea fishing. He loved boating at Nacimiento and Bass Lake. His real passion was working on cars. In 1998 he opened Wholesale Auto Sales & Transport. In 2013, he purchased a car lot in Atascadero; while working alone one night in 2014, he fell into a diabetic coma and never recovered. More than anything, his children were his pride & joy; his greatest accomplishment. A devoted father, he is survived by his children, Kelsey, Allison and Garrett, his parents, Jack and Nancy Wright, his brother, John Jr (Lanette), niece, Brittney; nephew, Brad; aunts, uncles, cousins, & his ex-wife & mother of his children, Trisha. The family wishes to acknowledge with fondness the staff at Mission View Health Center for their years of care and concern. Due to the COVID19 crisis, no ceremony is planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Reis Family Mortuary, San Luis Obispo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory
991 Nipomo Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved