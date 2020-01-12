Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lara Michelle Heck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lara Michelle Heck Our beloved Lara, daughter of Sterling and Debbie Heck and sister of Adam Heck, went to heaven on December 27, 2019. We will miss her beyond words. She was sweet, creative, never gave up, funny and compassionate. She was kind and helpful to anyone who was in need of a smile or pat on the back. Lara could always find just the right gift to give to her friends and family. In college, her professor complemented her on creating the most beautiful and creative project in her class. Lara beamed with such pride!! She went to Long Beach State University where she majored in hotel and restaurant management. After college graduation, she lived on Kauai Island for 10 years. This is where she was most happy. Lara was born in San Luis Obispo 37 years ago, and raised in Los Osos. She went to local schools from kindergarten through high school. She struggled with a long-term illness that finally took her away to heaven.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020

