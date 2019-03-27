Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Arnett. View Sign

Larry E. Arnett Larry Eugene Arnett was born in Lincoln Nebraska and passed away at the age of 77 on March 24, 2019. Larry graduated from San Luis Obispo Highschool in 1959 and graduated from Cuesta College in 1968 where he received his AA. Upon graduating he work for a short time for Montgomery Ward and as a house painter. He then move on to a career spanning 33 years for the State of California which included The Atascadero State Hospital, The California Men's Colony, and the Department of Corrections at Susanville. While at Susanville he was promoted as parole agent to El Centro California. In 1992 Larry retired, moving back to San Luis Obispo County to be close to his family which he loved. Larry had a variety of interests which began with stamp and coin collecting and painting with oils. He also enjoyed playing the game of golf with family and friends. He was an avid chess player who participated in many tournaments and won awards. When he retired he took pleasure in refinishing furniture, frequenting antique stores and attending antique auctions with his wife Kathleen. Larry had the most pleasure spending time with family on road trips. He was highly intelligent, charming, and had a witty sense of humor. Larry was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Larry is preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl and Hazel Arnett, and sister, Shirley Moran. He is survived by his wife Kathleen of 58 years, brother Jerry Arnett (Anne Arnett), daughter Jeanine Coronado (Rene Coronado), son Randy Arnett (Natalie Arnett), daughter Lourene McBride (Ernie McBride), 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made in Larry's memory to: or .

