Larry D. Pace Larry Dwain Pace, 71, a longtime resident of Ridgecrest, CA., passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on March 5, 1948, to Vick and Betty Pace. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war from 1968-74. He was a member of VFW Ship 4084 in Ridgecrest, CA. Though having had several businesses, his most successful was San Luis Floor Design in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was considered an expert in flooring and was highly respected by large carpet mill owners in the South. Larry was a member of the San Luis Obispo Country Club, and had the fastest pink golf cart with chrome wheels on the Central Coast. Larry is survived by his children: son Brian (Wendy) Pace, and daughters, Tanya (Shawn) Brakebill, and Jenny (Anthony) Taylor, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Brothers, Dan (Cheryl) Pace, Scott (Cissie) Pace, and sisters Betty Ann (Travis) Mitchell and Bunny (Steve) Stevens, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father Vick, mother Betty, and brother Tommy. While family and friends will miss him terribly, we rejoice in the fact that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Friday, June 21, at 9:30 am. at Desert Christian Center, 100 East Bataan Ave., in Ridgecrest, CA. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:15 pm. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.

