Larry Philip Falcinella Larry Philip Falcinella, 74 of Avila Beach, California passed away surround by the love of his family on January 10, 2020. Larry is survived by his wife Eileen of 31 years, daughters Tracy Cozy and Kerry Murolo, son in-laws Jason Cozy and Dean Murolo. Larry has three beloved granddaughters Kalea Cozy and Eva and Gia Murolo. Also survived by his younger brother Steve Falcinella and sister in-law Carollane Falcinella. Preceded in death by parents Philip and Pauline Falcinella and his dear Auntas Effie and Lydia Falcinella. Larry was born October 9, 1945 in Santa Monica, California where he lived as a youth before attending Santa Monica City College where he won a national championship in volleyball. He later attended San Jose State College. He played in many beach volleyball tournaments both in Redondo, Manhattan, Hermosa, and Santa Cruz beaches where he met many of his lifelong friends. Larry lived his life with no regrets. His life was filled with the love of family, friends and much laughter. Larry loved to spend time with his granddaughters who referred to him as Big G. He dearly loved his wife, Eileen as she took such good care of him. He truly loved his daughters as they were his best friends. He loved family vacations, but the place dearest to his heart was down at the beach in Avila. Three times a week he met for coffee and laughs with his beach buddies watching the waves. Larry will be missed beyond words. We will miss his sense of humor, the sound of his laugh and wittiness. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. No funeral service will be held. We will be doing a private ceremony with immediate family and and will have a celebration of Larry's life that will be announced at a later date.

