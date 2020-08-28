Larry Stahl Larry Stahl, age 80, passed away peacefully at home in Pismo Beach on August 17, 2020. He proudly served in the United States Army and worked for PG&E for 27 years, retiring in 1993. As a young man, you could find him in his garage in Oakdale, tinkering on cars or building cabinets or furniture. He never met a stranger and would buy you a drink and tell you a joke that would make you laugh out loud. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Lee Garrett, Pam and Kevin Benziger; and stepson, Scott Leal. He is also survived by his grandsons and their wives, Joshua and Jocelyn Benziger, Tyler and Amy Benziger; step-grandson, Nathan Leal and three great-grandchildren, Brody, Grace and Jameson. At his request, there will be no services but his family will celebrate his life and raise a glass in his name. He will be missed.



