Larry Stees On June 7, 2020 Larry Stees passed away feeling he had lived a truly blessed and lucky life. He was born in July 1935 and in the fall of 1940 was adopted by his loving parents Thomas and Frances Stees in Freeport, IL. Originally named Ronnie, he was given the name Larry Thomas Stees as one of his new cousins was already named Ronald. Tom, a truck driver and handyman, and Fran gave Larry the love, stability and support he needed. Tom also taught Larry an important lesson about supporting a wife's dreams when, to fulfill Fran's dreams of running a diner, the family opened a small diner and moved into the room behind it to make ends meet. Larry said he would do his schoolwork by the light of the single lightbulb hanging from the ceiling. There was no restroom in the building, so the family had to use the facilities in the gas station across the way. Larry excelled at sports and played football, basketball, and did track for the Freeport Pretzels. During high school he was the co-editor of the yearbook and vice-president of the student council. While he was a good student, he had not even considered attending college until one of his teachers suggested it for him. At Northern Illinois Teachers College, he played center for the football team in addition to studying mathematics. It was there he met the love of his life and future wife Janet "Jan" Rytir. After college graduation, Larry rented a room from fellow teachers Gerald and Dorothy Carpenter, who would become lifelong friends and family. His first teaching job as at Lake Park High School where he taught math, coached football, wrestling, and track. Larry and Jan married on June 21, 1958 and moved to Roselle, IL. All three of their kids were born while living in Roselle and in 1967 Larry earned his master's degree in education. In 1969, the Carpenters called to recruit Larry for a teaching position in California. So, they loaded up the family and moved to L.A. to teach at Beverly Hills High School. At Beverly, Larry continued to make an impact on students' lives by teaching math and coaching football, track, and basketball. To help meet the expense of raising a family in CA, he also worked many weekends for the Beverly Hills Recreation Department. In addition to loving any kind of sport, Larry enjoyed gardening, reading, and attending the theater. Vacations for the family were either camping with friends or road trips back to Illinois to visit family. Later, Larry and Jan discovered the joys of traveling all over the world; either by themselves or with good friends. They retired to Arroyo Grande, which they considered paradise. There they enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandkids and volunteering for the Harvest Bag. Before Jan passed away in 2018 Larry lovingly cared for her as she spent time with her new friend Al(zheimer's). For the past couple of years Larry lived at The Oaks in Nipomo where he made new friends and became the President of the Residents' Association. While there he reached out to everyone in the building in an effort to make their days a bit brighter. Larry is survived by children Karen (Roland) Salazar, Laurie (Dwayne) Brummett, and Michael Stees, granddaughters Meggie and Danielle Brummett, and Kaelin and Rachel Salazar. He also leaves behind friends Dorothy and Gerry Carpenter and Jack Gifford who had all become family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Food Bank Coalition of SLO, American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
.