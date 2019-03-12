Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonda Sue Clagg. View Sign

LaVonda Sue Clagg LaVonda Sue Clagg, 82, of Arroyo Grande passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, March 11, from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m., at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach. Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m., Tuesday March 12, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Arroyo Grande. Sue was born August 29, 1936 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma and a resident of San Luis Obispo County since 1958. Sue was an avid bowler at Pismo Bowl for many years, building lifelong friendships. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Jewelry making brought Sue great joy later in life. Sue's grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sue is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Bill) Summerfield, Connie (Ronnie) Tremper and Cassandra McConaghy; grandchildren, Julie (Jared) Murnin, Jennifer (Jeff) Owen, Russell (Ashleigh) Summerfield, William (Lacey) Summerfield, Ronnie (Fianc‚ Leah Iliff) Tremper, Andrew Tremper, Micah (Ralph) Jimenez, Amber Johnson; and 9 great grandchildren. Sister, Karen (Mark) Amrein; Brother, Ronnie Wiswell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Russell Clagg, her parents Jess and Lillian Wiswell. Sue's passing has brought a huge void to our family and she will truly be missed. Memorial donations may be made to , Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund, or a .

