Lawrence "Larry" G. Vierheilig Lawrence "Larry" G. Vierheilig, 78, of Nipomo, CA passed away on 5/8/19. H e was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Vierheilig, sister Ruth Hammond, mother KatharinaVierheilig and father Gottfried Vierheilig. Larry is survived by his children, Carolyn Manning (Curt Sr.), Patrick Vierheilig, Ian MacDonald (Lorena), Michele Meadows, his grandchildren, Megan Hansen (Josh), Alexa Richter (Dylan), Lillie MacDonald, Victoria Meadows, Dorothy Heinz (Seth), Curt Manning Jr., Taylor Tolton (Chane), Marshall Vierheilig and his great-grandchildren, Ani Duperon, Sydney Trimnel, Sayles Richter, Lawson Hansen and Jasper Tolton. Larry served his country in the Navy as a young man and was also an aerospace engineer before retiring in 1995 and moving to Nipomo with Laurie. He had a passion for orchids and California native plants as well as photography, winning awards for his photography of orchids with some being published in national magazines. He was a great contributor to his community and served several years on the Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors. Larry was involved with the Nipomo Native Garden as well as many orchid societies locally. A celebration of life will be held at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30am.

Lawrence "Larry" G. Vierheilig, 78, of Nipomo, CA passed away on 5/8/19. H e was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie Vierheilig, sister Ruth Hammond, mother KatharinaVierheilig and father Gottfried Vierheilig. Larry is survived by his children, Carolyn Manning (Curt Sr.), Patrick Vierheilig, Ian MacDonald (Lorena), Michele Meadows, his grandchildren, Megan Hansen (Josh), Alexa Richter (Dylan), Lillie MacDonald, Victoria Meadows, Dorothy Heinz (Seth), Curt Manning Jr., Taylor Tolton (Chane), Marshall Vierheilig and his great-grandchildren, Ani Duperon, Sydney Trimnel, Sayles Richter, Lawson Hansen and Jasper Tolton. Larry served his country in the Navy as a young man and was also an aerospace engineer before retiring in 1995 and moving to Nipomo with Laurie. He had a passion for orchids and California native plants as well as photography, winning awards for his photography of orchids with some being published in national magazines. He was a great contributor to his community and served several years on the Nipomo Community Services District Board of Directors. Larry was involved with the Nipomo Native Garden as well as many orchid societies locally. A celebration of life will be held at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 16, 2019

