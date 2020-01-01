Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Lee Lynch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Lee Lynch Lawrence Lee Lynch was born in Caldwell, Idaho in 1938, and by the time he was nine years old, he knew he wanted to spend his life in the news business. By then, he lived in Ontario, Oregon, where his parents owned the twice-weekly paper, the Argus-Observer. His father, Don Lynch, put him to work early, painting the office. At twelve, he was selling advertising to local merchants, and by his early teens he was photographing high school football games. One featured future baseball Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew, playing for the opposition. When he died November 23, 2019, at home in Paso Robles, he had spent nearly fifty years as a reporter, editor, bureau chief, and publisher. His journey first took him from Ontario to Stanford University, where he tried to enroll in a writing class with noted author Wallace Stegner, who informed him that the class was for "real" writers. Stegner advised him to get life experience. And so he did. Dropping out of Stanford, he spent months backpacking through Europe. Upon return, he enrolled at the University of Oregon, majoring in journalism. After graduation, he worked for the Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, before landing at the Knight-Ridder paper in Long Beach, CA, where he spent a quarter century. He served as city editor, political writer, and state bureau chief before retiring in 1992. For the next dozen years, he co-owned Political Pulse, a Sacramento newsletter that focused on state politics. In 2004, he sold the business and moved to the Central Coast, where he volunteered as a soccer coach for his grandsons, as a mentor to English-language-learners, at Friends of the Paso Robles Library, and at Loaves and Fishes. He also served on the County Grand Jury, and as president of the Paso Robles Democratic Club. Survivors include his wife Kathleen Cairns; two daughters, Katherine Swain of Lakewood, WA, and Anna Anderson Cook of Springfield, VA; two step-daughters, Allison Hungerford of Paso Robles, and Alex LaChapelle of San Luis Obispo; sons-in-law, Dave Hungerford of Paso Robles, Tom LaChapelle of San Luis Obispo, and Al Anderson of Springfield, VA. He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren: Lauren Brown; Bailey, Andrew, and Finley Hungerford; and Sadie and Josie LaChapelle. Survivors also include his great-granddaughter Harlow, his brother Dennis Lynch and sister-in-law Carol Lynch, of Miami, FL. A memorial service will be held March 28 in Paso Robles. Please email Kathleen Cairns,

