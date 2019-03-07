Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Roche Forsythe. View Sign

Leah Roche Forsythe , R.N. Oct. 19, 1923 Feb. 7, 2019. We have been told by many in the medical field, that Our Mother was "A NURSING LEGEND", "A TRUE NURSE'S NURSE".To Her family she was the best Mother and Grandmother ever, we were blessed. She graduated from Somerset, New Jersey nursing school in 1945, and worked until 2013 retiring at 90. She worked at Greystone Psychiatric hospital, and Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey before moving to San Luis Obispo in 1974. Her career at French Hospital was 1975-2013. Carol her daughter, son Jim and grandchildren Shelle Ball, James and Jason Hall had the privilege to care for her, while she fought a fast and fierce battle with cancer . She is dearly missed. We pray she is now with her husband Claude, son Claude Jr., and sister Rae. She is survived by her children Walter, John, Jim Forsythe, Carol & Jim Hall. Her 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She requested no services. If you wish, please donate to French hospital for her memory tile or St Judes.

Leah Roche Forsythe , R.N. Oct. 19, 1923 Feb. 7, 2019. We have been told by many in the medical field, that Our Mother was "A NURSING LEGEND", "A TRUE NURSE'S NURSE".To Her family she was the best Mother and Grandmother ever, we were blessed. She graduated from Somerset, New Jersey nursing school in 1945, and worked until 2013 retiring at 90. She worked at Greystone Psychiatric hospital, and Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey before moving to San Luis Obispo in 1974. Her career at French Hospital was 1975-2013. Carol her daughter, son Jim and grandchildren Shelle Ball, James and Jason Hall had the privilege to care for her, while she fought a fast and fierce battle with cancer . She is dearly missed. We pray she is now with her husband Claude, son Claude Jr., and sister Rae. She is survived by her children Walter, John, Jim Forsythe, Carol & Jim Hall. Her 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She requested no services. If you wish, please donate to French hospital for her memory tile or St Judes. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close