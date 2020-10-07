Lee Alfred Ostini

September 30, 2020

Atascadero, California - Lee Alfred Ostini, 88 of Atascadero, CA, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on September 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was listening to the Hymn, "How Great Thou Art", exactly at the same time, the words of the song said, "And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart, Then I shall bow,

in humble adoration, And then proclaim: My God, how great Thou art!"

His graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00am on October 9, 2020 at Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero. Visitation will be held on October 8 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the Chapel of the Roses Mortuary in Atascadero.

Lee was born in Atascadero, CA in December, 1931. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1949.

He continued his education at San Luis Obispo Jr. College (Cuesta Jr. College) in San Luis Obispo, CA. Lee married Ima Jo (Loudermilk) Ostini on April 9, 1955 and celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. Lee

worked for Bank of America for 37 years, most of the years in branch management.

Lee is survived by his wife Ima Jo, his three children; Jeanine (Ostini) Salinas and her husband Larry Salinas; Michele (Ostini) Esckelson and her husband Dwayne Esckelson; Steven Ostini and his wife Andrea (Wooden) Ostini; his four grandchildren, Micah Morales, Karah (Morales) Martinez; Jacob

Esckelson; Katherine Ostini; Great grandson Elijah Martinez; sister Betty (Ostini) Hendrix and brother-in-law Rex Hendrix, half-sisters, Marilee, Sandra, Terri, Margaret, Debbie, and many other extended relatives.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents Lee Ostini Sr., Gladys Nelson, Grandchildren Andrew Ostini, Karlie Ostini and Nephew Jeffrey L. Hendrix.

Lee was a strong Christian man who loved his family very much and he also enjoyed many sports, baseball being his favorite. Lee will be missed by all the lives he touched.





