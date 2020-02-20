Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Rizzoli Minetti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Rizzoli Minetti Lena Rizzoli Minetti 95, peacefully entered Heaven on February 12. Born July 18 1924 in San Luis Obispo, Lena was married to Dario "Toddy" Minetti for 65 years before Toddy passed in 2001. Lena was the last of her four siblings to leave this earth. Jo Weber, Al Rizzoli, Kay Reed and Mario Rizzoli were all children of Swiss-Italian immigrants, Augusto and Virginia Rizzoli. They were a very close family that lived in San Luis Obispo and throughout the county. Lena lived in Cayucos nearly all her life and was a huge part of that community. She was the last of the founding members of the Cayucos Lioness Club. As a Lioness, Lena was instrumental in working to fund the building of the Cayucos swimming pool. In her many years in Cayucos, Lena jumped in with both feet to make Cayucos a better place. She became Honorary Mayor of Cayucos, Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year and held numerous Board positions with Lioness, CJHS and Cayucos Grammar School PTA, Coast Union Booster Club, St. Joseph's Altar Society. She was a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl leader and Cub Scout leader. She loved her job in charge of CJHS Cafeteria in the 70's and worked there for nearly 20 years. Her three children were her life. She loved them dearly and volunteered in their schools often. She attended numerous athletic events since all three were involved in sports. Lena is preceded in death by beloved husband Toddy, granddaughter Shelley Minetti and daughter-in-law, Pam Minetti. Lena is survived by children Bob Minetti (Nancy), Williams, OR, Carol Lampard (Colin), Newman Lake, WA and Mike Minetti (Sue), Cayucos, CA , grandchildren Ryan, Wendy, Jeff, Peter and nine great-grandchildren. In acknowledgment of her decades of volunteering, please consider giving a day of your time to a local charity. Donations in Lena's name can be made to the Cayucos Lioness Club and St. Joseph's Catholic Altar Society, Cayucos. A Celebration of Lena's Life will be held April 4 @ 3pm at the Cayucos Vets Hall tent.

