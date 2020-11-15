1/1
Leo V. Wright
1929 - 2020
Leo V Wright
June 22, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Leo V Wright, 91, of Arroyo Grande, CA, formerly of Sioux City, IA, galloped off into his final dawn with his trusty steed and into his family's waiting embrace on November 5, 2020.
Leo was born June 22, 1929, the son of Arthur and Katherine (Connelly) Wright to a family of 12 siblings and lived and attended Sioux City schools. He had a full scholarship to Trinity College in Sioux City but left home at seventeen to honorably serve his country in the US Navy.
He learned to work at a young age at the Sioux City Stockyards with his brothers and his father and later went on to work in a multitude of different jobs including the sawmills in the Black Hills, SD, construction in Kansas City and Oklahoma, and farm hand. He worked as an auto mechanic for his brother in law in the early 50's in Sioux City, until the great flood of 52. He was a self- employed painter and later worked for the San Luis Unified School District. He said that he was not a lazy man and was still wanting to help work on projects. He was up before the roosters crowed and was always there for everyone else, ready and willing to help. The saying "It is not how much we give, but how much love we put into the giving" by Mother Theresa would be his lesson to teach us.
He met and married Marge Hybiak and took on a family of 5 young children. When asked about this recently he shouted, "Yes" he wanted this family. To this union, two more children were born. The family resided in and around the Sioux City area on acreages where the kids could thrive and have horses, chickens, a donkey and even a peacock. In 1975 he decided to pack up his entire family and move to California and settle in Arroyo Grande, CA where he resided for the last 45 years.
Leo loved to go fishing, the Dodgers and could not wait for the baseball season and playoffs. He was so happy that his team won this year. He hardly ever missed a boxing match. He was a country boy and loved his country music songs with Johnny Cash and Lorretta Lynn. He had a special connection with his horses through the years and his dogs.
Survivors include his sister, Nora (Bill) Johnson, of Sioux City, IA, and his children, Lynn (Warren) Knapp, Hinton, IA; Stan (Deb) Duncan, Blythe, CA; Paula (Patrick) McLean, Arroyo Grande, CA; Tim (Rebecca) Duncan, Bakersfield, CA; Laura Perez, Melbourne, FL; Daniel (Gina) Wright, Grover Beach, CA; and Kathy Pharr, Nipomo, CA; grandchildren and great children and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 4 sisters, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, and son-in-law Michael Pharr.
There will be a celebration of life with the family at a later date. Visitation with the family will be at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach, CA on November 20, 2020 between 4 and 6 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be directed to the horse rescue organization "All Seated In A Barn", 1925 Nute Street, Bakersfield, CA 93312.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
I have only fond memories of Uncle Leo. He was one of the kindest caring and humble individuals that I ever met! He was very close to my mother, his little sister and I was always so thankful that he spent so much time with her in her last years. A truly great man who loved his children and family dearly. I'm so glad I was part of his life and miss talking to him. I only regret that I didn't make more opportunities to go and sit with him and listen to his stories. I am really sorry about that. God Bless you Uncle Leo and Sandy and I will forever love you..
TERRY L COOK
Family
