Max Leon Collins, 1924 - Nov. 27, 2019 Veda Lois Collins, 1928 -Dec. 13, 2019 Leon was born in Sturkie, Arkansas. Lois was born in McAlester (near Savanna), Oklahoma. Leon 95 and Lois 91 years old, were married for 76 years. Leon passed at home surrounded by family. Lois followed sixteen days later also at home with family in Morro Bay, CA. They are survived by their five children; Linda Dorn (Harry), Brenda Collins, Charles Collins (Sylvia), Susan Small (David) and Jeffrey Collins (Catherine), fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grand daughters. Leon is survived by one sister and predeceased by three brothers. Lois is survived by three sisters, two brothers and predeceased by two sisters. There will be a dual memorial service January 18, 2020 at Morro Bay Church of Christ building at 1001 Las Tunas Street, Morro Bay CA 93442 at one pm. Memorial donations may be made to Yosemite Bible Camp, 50869 Road 632 Oakhurst, CA 93644. (Please note their name on your donation.)"

