Leon William Magur

March 14, 2020

Tempe, Arizona - Leon William Magur, 94, born in July 1925 in Vancouver, BC Canada, and passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona.

Leon is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 70 years, Lida R. Magur; his son Gary Magur (Colleen) of Waldoboro, Maine; and his daughter Judy Mavroleon (G. Mace) of Paso Robles, California. Also surviving are three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Leon is predeceased by his half-sister Helen Yarwood of Vancouver, BC Canada.

Leon devoted his life to helping students learn the sciences of math and physics. He held honors and attained a Doctorate degree in Physics at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and remained a dedicated professor at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and for many years until his retirement. He was a strong Christian man, talented wood craftsman, avid hiker, traveler, and lover of nature.

He is greatly loved and missed by his family and friends. A family virtual memorial service was held for Leon just prior to his burial at the Cambria Cemetery on Thursday, July 16th, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store