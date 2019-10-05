Leonard Aaron Leonard Aaron, 102, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Leonard was born in Illinois, but lived most of his adult life in the Los Angeles area. He and his wife, Yetta, relocated to the San Luis Obispo area in the 1980's. Leonard was a volunteer at French Hospital for many years. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Yetta, and both his adult sons and their mother. He is survived by his grandson, Jordan, of Hawthorn Woods, IL, his wife, Liz and their three beautiful children, as well as nephew/niece David & Rosalyn Moss and their families. A small graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7 @ 11 a.m. in The Beit Hayyim section of the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. As Leonard would say when you left French Hospital "good bye and good luck".

