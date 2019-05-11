Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Scott "Lee" Bren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy "Lee" Scott Bren May, 1951 - May, 2019 Lee's brain tumor (glioblastoma multiforme, stage 4) took him far too young. He died at Vista Rosa Residence, San Luis Obispo, in surroundings he truly appreciated!!! He was 68 years old! Lee was a self-made man. He worked very hard to pay his way through college and graduate school. He ultimately received a BS and an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from Indiana University, Bloomington. His career started at Bank of America in 1975, in the Bay Area. He was with the Bank for some years, then worked at a few private financial services companies to further hone his financial management skills. Eventually, in 1989, Lee started his own financial services company, Epic Funding Corporation. Lee retired in 2001, after selling his Company to a Regional Bank. Lee enjoyed traveling, especially to Maui and to Europe, and was fortunate to do so many times during his life. A vacation here to Pismo Beach in 2005 brought him to the Central Coast for the first time!! He left at the end of that week with a realtor looking for land for his retirement dream home!! That land acquisition happened in 2007, followed by home construction in 2013 -2014. This effort brought Lee immense joy, and a significant sense of accomplishment. Lee was a man who appreciated art - this home has become a symbol of his own artistic creativity. He received a watercolor painting of this special place for his birthday days before his death. Lee leaves behind his loving wife, Karen, of San Luis Obispo, and his daughter, Meredith, his son-in-law, Greg, and his grandson, Cole, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Lee developed a wonderful circle of friends here in SLO, more than he's ever had time to cultivate earlier in his life; these kind and generous people have been beside him in these last months of his journey, and that meant the world to him!! Should you care to donate to a cause in Lee's memory, please consider a donation to the local chapter of American Institute of Architects or to Stanford's Transforming Cancer Care program. There will be a Celebration of Lee's Life at his home later this summer.

