Leslie Ann Knipe Leslie Ann Knipe 61, lost her battle with Alzheimer's November 18, 2019 in Edmond, Oklahoma surrounded by loving family. Leslie was born in Santa Maria, California and raised in Arroyo Grande, California. Leslie and her husband David moved to Sandpoint, Idaho upon her retirement in 2013 and relocated to Edmond, Oklahoma in July of this year. A graduate of UCLA with a Bachelors in Mathematics, she was Co-Owner/Office manager of Lee Wilson Electric in Arroyo Grande, California. Leslie was an avid game player and loved card games. She met the love of her life, David Knipe at a poker boot camp in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leslie and David Married in 2007 and she was lovingly embraced by her new in-laws especially her new sisters and cousins. Leslie's bright smile and wonderful sense of humor is already missed by family and friends. Leslie is preceded in death by her father, Lee Wilson Jr. and survived by her husband David Knipe, mother Dorothy "Dottie" Wilson, brother Lee "Bud" Wilson III and wife Paula, niece Kalli Osbourn, nephews Scott and Cory Wilson. The family would like to express deep gratitude to Iris Memory Care of Edmond for all of their love, support and care as well as the staff at Sooner Hospice. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Perkins Cemetery in Perkins, Oklahoma.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019