Levina Louisa Poletti Levina Louisa Poletti passed away peacefully at her home in Paso Robles with family by her side on September 22nd. It was her 92nd birthday. Born to George Fry and Helen Marie Willett in Pennsylvania, "Lee" was the fifth of six children. She met Roy J. Poletti, Sr. while he was stationed in Pennsylvania during WWII, and they were married in 1944. After the war, they returned to San Luis Obispo County and had four children: Roy Jr. "Joey," James "Jimmy," Diana, and Dennis. During the 74 years Lee lived in this county, she was employed as needed and retired from TRW. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and bingo. She loved to travel on cruises or take a train across the country with her sisters. Mostly, though, Lee spent her time being a supportive wife, a wonderful mother, and a beloved Nana. She perfected the lost art of putting people at ease and making them feel like visiting over a cup of tea was right where they belonged. Her greatest accomplishments were not titles and degrees, but rather a lasting legacy of family that were continually drawn to her delightful sense of humor, gentle touch, practical wisdom, and comforting presence. Lee is survived by her daughter Diana Goodes (William) of Paso Robles and son Dennis Poletti of Atascadero, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. Lee is preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, her husband Roy, and her sons Joey and Jimmy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 28th at the San Luis Obispo Cemetery. A reception will follow.

