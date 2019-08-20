Lewis "Lew" Wayne McDaniel Born in San Luis Obispo in 1947, to Thurman and Mozelle McDaniel. Lewis Wayne (Lew) McDaniel passed away on August 5, 2019, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, California, after a long illness. Lew is survived by his daughter Mandy Voss of Atascadero, grandson Cody Anderson, also of Atascadero, his sister Judy McDaniel of San Luis Obispo, his brother Bill McDaniel of Escondido and his nephews Richard McDaniel and Mark McDaniel of San Diego. He played football and baseball for the San Luis High School Tigers, studied at Cal Poly, served in the US Coast Guard, and went on to become a carpenter, a construction contractor, and a commercial construction superintendent, following in his father's footsteps. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at his favorite golf course, Chalk Mountain. He was also a huge fan of the San Francisco Giants Baseball team. Over the last few years Lew battled complications from kidney disease and received loving care from his daughter Mandy and her partner, Anthony Torres. Lew was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of life and BBQ will be held on August 25th at the Moose Lodge in Atascadero at 3:00 PM.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019