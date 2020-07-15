Lezlie Ann Labhard Lezlie Ann Labhard of Templeton, California passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 from a heart attack at the age of 77. She lived her life with exuberance, creativity, and commitment. Lez supported her community and institutions in order to bring people together. She was born in Burlingame, California and graduated from Mills High School. Lezlie earned a BS in Home Economics and a MS in Textile Science from UC Davis. Shortly after, she started her 38 year-long career as a professor at Cal Poly. Originally hired to teach textiles and apparel in the Home Economics Department, Lez later taught textiles, plastics, and a variety of other subjects in Industrial Technology. She was popular with her students and known as a fair, excellent instructor. Caring deeply about the intellectual and personal development of her pupils, she created a number of innovative programs to give them hands-on experiences. These included behind-the-scenes industry tours, the Textile Preservation Internship at the Hearst Castle, and the Textiles Research and Testing Lab (TRTL), through which students tested textile products for industry. Lezlie couldn't help but be a leader in everything she did. Her accomplishments include being the first female and youngest faculty member to chair the Cal Poly Academic Senate and serving on the Academic Senate of the Cal Poly State University. Lezlie met her husband, Roger Moulin, while training to be a pilot. They built their dream house on the top of a hill in Templeton. It is an energy-efficient, solar home with outdoor spaces for entertaining and room for creativity with workshops for crafting and building airplanes. Even after her retirement in 2004, she adhered to the belief that all professionals should provide some community, professionally-related service. In 2014, Lezlie was awarded the North Patrol Station's Volunteer of the Year Award for her work with textiles in the crime lab, raising money for the K9 program, and being a member of the Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer Patrol. Her unwavering curiosity led to coursework in criminal investigation. Lezlie will be remembered for her magnetic personality, quick wit, flair, and her own personal sense of style, accented by her signature color, purple. She was preceded in death by Roger and is survived by her sister, Shirley Dorth, nephew, Brad Dorth, niece, Jennifer Dorth, rescue dog, Annie, and thousands of her beloved, former students. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private scattering of her ashes. Please hold Lezlie in your thoughts and prayers.



