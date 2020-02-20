Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Blake-Parlet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Blake-Parlet Aug 15, 1952 - Feb 6, 2020 Linda Blake-Parlet, 67, passed away on February 6, 2020, at French Hospital Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born to parents Bill & Vivian Blake, on August 15, 1952, in Paso Robles, California. She was born and raised in San Luis Obispo County and graduated from Templeton High School. Linda is survived by Mother Vivian Blake, Husband Dick Parlet, Daughter Tina O'Mahoney & Husband Tom, Grandchildren Nathan & Ryan O'Mahoney, Son Richard Parlet & Wife Ashley, Grandchildren Ashley Jean, Amaya, Uriah and Cylas Parlet, Son Scott Parlet, and Grandchildren Hayley & Rooney Parlet, Uncle Doug Davis, Aunt Nancy Davis, Cousins Teri, Bobby & Randy Davis. Linda was preceded by Father Bill Blake and Grandparents Marion & Mable Davis. Linda was always a joy to be around and full of wisdom and knowledge. She enjoyed making people laugh with her bold and quick-witted personality. Known for having a very big heart and caring dearly about her family and friends, she touched the lives of so many. Join us in honoring Linda at a celebration of life held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Templeton Legion Hall.

