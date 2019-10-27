Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Darlene McGregor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Darlene McGregor 1946 - 2019 Linda Darlene McGregor was born September 28, 1946 to James and Roslyn McGregor in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Linda and her family moved from Canada to San Jose Ca. in 1956. In 1964 Linda moved to Los Angeles to attend school and later start her career at Pacific Bell/SBC which lasted 33 years, she retired in 1997. After retiring Linda moved to Pismo Beach where she became involved with various non-profit organizations. She first started by joining the Newcomers Club where she later became the president. Linda also volunteered at the 211 Hotline as an agent then joined the board of directors to eventually become the Executive Director. Linda was a huge supporter of the arts and was involved with the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. In 2014 Linda moved to San Diego to be close to her family. Linda left behind a huge footprint in her San Luis Obispo community. Linda is survived by her brother Scott McGregor, cousin Andrea Ludwig, nephew Josh McGregor and his children Hayden and Paxton McGregor. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 2 PM at the Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Please come and share your memories of Linda's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers Linda would be honored to have memorial gifts directed to Community Counseling Center, address 676 Pismo St, San Luis Obispo Ca. 93401

