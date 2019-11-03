Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda "Brough" Easton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda "Brough" Easton Linda (Brough) Easton passed away Friday October 25th 2019 at age 66 after bravely battling a brain tumor. Born in Lubbock Texas to Virginia and Mack Brough, Linda was raised in Orange County after the family relocated to California in 1959. Linda graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a bachelor's degree in 1977 but remained a lifelong learner, completing multiple continuing education courses pertaining to her career as a business coach and professional organizer. Linda authored and self-published the "One Thing Book" series of organization guidelines. As a thirty year resident of Atascadero, Linda worked with multiple clients throughout the county over the years and was active with many organizations including The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business, The National Organization of Professional Organizers and Fabulous Women of Paso Robles. A voracious reader, Linda co-founded a book club focused on mutual support and mentoring of Women in Business in San Luis Obispo County. An avid gardener, Linda found working in her garden peaceful and relaxing. Other hobbies included her love for DIY home decorating projects, golf, and traveling. Linda enjoyed trips to Washington D.C., Washington State, Boston, New York, Spain, and China, among others. Linda would light up every room she entered with her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and outgoing personality. Linda had a flair for adventure, unafraid to go new places and try new experiences: riding a donkey to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, rafting the white water rapids of the American River, zip lining in Santa Margarita. After an extended courtship, Linda married Garry Easton in June 2005 on the cliffs above Shell Beach in San Luis Obispo County. Linda was devoted to her husband, family, and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Linda is survived by her husband Garry, Sister Deb Nielsen, brother-in-law Ken Nielsen, sisters-in-law Terry Sonneson and Sherry Dunlap, brother-in-lay Jerry Easton and his wife Karen, Cousin Stephanie Paul and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and 'Little Boy' Champ. A celebration of life for Linda is planned for early January. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Woods Humane Society in Atascadero or Wilshire Hospice in San Luis Obispo.

Linda "Brough" Easton Linda (Brough) Easton passed away Friday October 25th 2019 at age 66 after bravely battling a brain tumor. Born in Lubbock Texas to Virginia and Mack Brough, Linda was raised in Orange County after the family relocated to California in 1959. Linda graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a bachelor's degree in 1977 but remained a lifelong learner, completing multiple continuing education courses pertaining to her career as a business coach and professional organizer. Linda authored and self-published the "One Thing Book" series of organization guidelines. As a thirty year resident of Atascadero, Linda worked with multiple clients throughout the county over the years and was active with many organizations including The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business, The National Organization of Professional Organizers and Fabulous Women of Paso Robles. A voracious reader, Linda co-founded a book club focused on mutual support and mentoring of Women in Business in San Luis Obispo County. An avid gardener, Linda found working in her garden peaceful and relaxing. Other hobbies included her love for DIY home decorating projects, golf, and traveling. Linda enjoyed trips to Washington D.C., Washington State, Boston, New York, Spain, and China, among others. Linda would light up every room she entered with her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and outgoing personality. Linda had a flair for adventure, unafraid to go new places and try new experiences: riding a donkey to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, rafting the white water rapids of the American River, zip lining in Santa Margarita. After an extended courtship, Linda married Garry Easton in June 2005 on the cliffs above Shell Beach in San Luis Obispo County. Linda was devoted to her husband, family, and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Linda is survived by her husband Garry, Sister Deb Nielsen, brother-in-law Ken Nielsen, sisters-in-law Terry Sonneson and Sherry Dunlap, brother-in-lay Jerry Easton and his wife Karen, Cousin Stephanie Paul and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and 'Little Boy' Champ. A celebration of life for Linda is planned for early January. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Woods Humane Society in Atascadero or Wilshire Hospice in San Luis Obispo. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close