Linda Ellen Leialoha Wenzl
September 14, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Linda Ellen Leialoha (McClain) Wenzl, of San Luis Obispo, California passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Portland, Oregon on September 14, 2020. Linda was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 10, 1941 to Sanford Earl and Lucy Madeline (Kaupe) McClain, and moved to Eugene, Oregon at a young age. She received a Bachelor's degree in art from the University of Oregon and a Master's degree from Northern Arizona University. After marrying Michael Joseph Wenzl on August 7, 1965, she lived first in Albuquerque, New Mexico before moving to San Luis Obispo in 1969, where she raised four children and worked as an art teacher at Arroyo Grande High School for some twenty years. Linda's strength, independence, and generosity were a source of stability and inspiration for countless friends and family members over the years. Her creativity, sense of adventure, and vitality distinguished her from others her age until the very end, and doubtlessly would have defined her life for years to come had she not succumbed to a tragic accident. Those who knew Linda will remember her as a free spirit, the bedrock of her family, a liberal social activist, and a person who could laughingly juggle life's demands without breaking a sweat. She had the amazing ability of gathering her family and dearest friends, no matter how far away. She was preceded in death by Michael, her husband of fifty-one years, and is survived by her children Brendan Wenzl of Hubbard, Oregon, Colin Wenzl and Emily Wilkinson of San Luis Obispo, and Alexandra Wenzl of Portland, Oregon, as well as seven grandchildren and three brothers, and nieces and nephews. Donations to Prado Road in Linda's memory in lieu of flowers will be greatly appreciated: https://capslo.org/donation-homeless/