Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Foss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Foss Linda Foss died at the age of 81 on November 17, 2019 at home in Cambria, CA where she had lived with her husband James Foss for 24 years. Linda and James were married in 1960 and would have been married 60 yeasr this next January. Linda was born to Robert and Mary Klingensmith in 1938 in Inglewood, CA, Linda attended UCLA and graduated from Los Angeles State Collage with a BA in Education in 1963. She taught in the Los Angeles Unified School System. She retired from teaching to raise her family in 1964. She later held the job of office manager for her husband's CPA practice. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Klingensmith, son Brett Foss and sisters Joyce and Ellen. She is survived by husband James, daughter Diana, granddaughters Naomi Foss-Alfke, Haley Foss and Breanna Foss and her grandson Jed Foss-Alfke and many other individuals and relatives that have touched her life. Linda had a passion for travel, UCLA basketball and being with family and friends. She will forever be remembered for her kindness and loving being. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Linda Foss Linda Foss died at the age of 81 on November 17, 2019 at home in Cambria, CA where she had lived with her husband James Foss for 24 years. Linda and James were married in 1960 and would have been married 60 yeasr this next January. Linda was born to Robert and Mary Klingensmith in 1938 in Inglewood, CA, Linda attended UCLA and graduated from Los Angeles State Collage with a BA in Education in 1963. She taught in the Los Angeles Unified School System. She retired from teaching to raise her family in 1964. She later held the job of office manager for her husband's CPA practice. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Mary Klingensmith, son Brett Foss and sisters Joyce and Ellen. She is survived by husband James, daughter Diana, granddaughters Naomi Foss-Alfke, Haley Foss and Breanna Foss and her grandson Jed Foss-Alfke and many other individuals and relatives that have touched her life. Linda had a passion for travel, UCLA basketball and being with family and friends. She will forever be remembered for her kindness and loving being. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close