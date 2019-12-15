Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jane Fitzgerald Waller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jane Fitzgerald Waller Linda Jane Fitzgerald Waller was born on January 21, 1943 in Torrance, CA and passed into eternity on November 19, 2019, after suffering complications from knee replacement surgery. She was 76 years old. Linda was living her dream in McKinney, Texas, where she enjoyed retirement surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Linda spent most of her life in Southern California, and some time in San Luis Obispo, Ca. when she married Don Waller in February 15, 1969. After divorcing in 1987 she returned to Southern California, Where she worked as a public high school and junior high teacher. She also worked as a college professor for Santa Ana College and Rancho Santiago Community College. She found great success as a teacher and traveled to the White House in 1967 to receive national recognition for her work on a patriotic play that she both wrote and directed. Linda loved history and volunteered as a docent for many years at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. She was a member of the Tustin Area Republican Women's Federation and joined the Republican Women of Greater North Texas upon her move to Texas, where she served as the ByLaws/Parlimentarian. Linda was a true patriot and she was very proud to be an American. Both her father, Robert Fitzgerald, and stepfather, Donald Self, served in WWII. Her uncle, Jack Fitzgerald, died on the battle-field of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart posthumously. Linda was very active and enjoyed golf, tennis, and participated in many sports throughout her life. She was a member of the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club, where she participated in the women's golf groups, book clubs and Bridge groups. She recently became a patron at the Dallas Holocaust Museum. She enjoyed traveling, reading, attending concerts, plays and spending time with her dear friends. Linda's greatest passion in life was her family. She especially loved being a grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren and intentionally invested in each of their areas of interest. Her daughter Jennifer Ramsey and son-in-law Mike Ramsey moved to McKinney, TX, in 2015 with Linda, along with their three children, Jordan (17), Aidan (16) and Hailey (8). Her son Chad Waller and his wife Laresa moved to McKinney in 2013 along with their two children Sadie (11) and Max (9). Linda loved the Southern values of Texas and greatly appreciated the hospitality, manners and slower pace of life that she found in the Lone Star State. Linda is survived by her sister Ann Fitzgerald and her children Erik and Katelynn, as well as Katelynn's daughter Madison. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Thompson, brother-in-law Jerry Thompson, their daughter Emily Bowman, her husband Adam and son, Bradley. In addition, she is survived by her third sister, Kathy Self and her son Dylan. She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Robert and Flora Fitzgerald, as well as her mother and stepfather, Jane and Don Self. Linda was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in McKinney, Texas. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was involved in Bible studies, volunteer organizations and participated in community service for many years. Her family takes great comfort in her faith. Services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6400 McKinney Ranch Road, on Sun, December 8 at 3 pm, followed by a burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Prosper, Texas. Her funeral is being organized by Charles Smith and Sons in McKinney, Texas. Family and friends are invited to attend a dinner reception following the burial, where they will have an opportunity to share stories about her life and watch a video memoir at The Sanctuary in Adriatica Village, 3366 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. Donations can be made in Linda's name to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. "God Himself will be with them. He will be their God and will take away all their tears. There will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All the old things have passed away." Revelations 21:4.

